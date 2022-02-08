PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8

2328 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 0
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 1
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 2
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 3
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 4
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 5
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort consists of three buildings surrounded by palm trees, gardens, and gold sand. All 723 rooms at this 3.5-star hotel are tailored to satisfy guests' needs and offer spectacular sea and hillside views. The hotel boasts a cocktail lounge, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and restaurants as part of its superior facilities and services. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find an outdoor pool, snooker club, twelve-pin bowling alley, spa, and much more at Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort. This charming property has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

408 Moo12, Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Venue Residence
8.2
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU