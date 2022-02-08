PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
2328
Обновление February 8, 2022
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 0
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 1
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 2
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 3
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 4
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Image 5
Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort consists of three buildings surrounded by palm trees, gardens, and gold sand. All 723 rooms at this 3.5-star hotel are tailored to satisfy guests' needs and offer spectacular sea and hillside views. The hotel boasts a cocktail lounge, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and restaurants as part of its superior facilities and services. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find an outdoor pool, snooker club, twelve-pin bowling alley, spa, and much more at Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort. This charming property has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

Адрес / Карта

408 Moo12, Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

