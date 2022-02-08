PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
2328 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort consists of three buildings surrounded by palm trees, gardens, and gold sand. All 723 rooms at this 3.5-star hotel are tailored to satisfy guests' needs and offer spectacular sea and hillside views. The hotel boasts a cocktail lounge, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and restaurants as part of its superior facilities and services. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find an outdoor pool, snooker club, twelve-pin bowling alley, spa, and much more at Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort. This charming property has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

408 Moo12, Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

