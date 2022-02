Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort consists of three buildings surrounded by palm trees, gardens, and gold sand. All 723 rooms at this 3.5-star hotel are tailored to satisfy guests' needs and offer spectacular sea and hillside views. The hotel boasts a cocktail lounge, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and restaurants as part of its superior facilities and services. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find an outdoor pool, snooker club, twelve-pin bowling alley, spa, and much more at Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel And Resort. This charming property has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

