BANGKOK TEST & GO

IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

846 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, IRON Boutique hotel enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, IRON Boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at IRON Boutique hotel.

주소 /지도

10/10 Soi Sukhumvit 36 , Klongton, Klong Toey,Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
평가
2580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
