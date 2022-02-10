IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, IRON Boutique hotel enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, IRON Boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at IRON Boutique hotel.