BANGKOK TEST & GO

IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
通过
846条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+16 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, IRON Boutique hotel enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, IRON Boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at IRON Boutique hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

10/10 Soi Sukhumvit 36 , Klongton, Klong Toey,Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2

2580 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU