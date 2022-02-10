BANGKOK TEST & GO

IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
846 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, IRON Boutique hotel enjoys a commanding position in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping hub of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, IRON Boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. The hotel features 22 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include clothes rack, mirror, sofa, towels, internet access – wireless. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at IRON Boutique hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR IR-ON Hotel (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

10/10 Soi Sukhumvit 36 , Klongton, Klong Toey,Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
2580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU