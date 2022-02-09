PATTAYA TEST & GO

COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9

282 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 0
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 1
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 2
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 3
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 4
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 5
+31 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CCOSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, 24-hour check-in. Guests can choose from 275 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Moo 5 Naklua 157/535 Banglamung, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
평가
659 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU