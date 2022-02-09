PATTAYA TEST & GO

COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
Bewertung mit
282 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CCOSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, 24-hour check-in. Guests can choose from 275 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adresse / Karte

Moo 5 Naklua 157/535 Banglamung, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

