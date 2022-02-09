PATTAYA TEST & GO

COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9

282レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 0
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 1
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 2
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 3
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 4
COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CCOSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, 24-hour check-in. Guests can choose from 275 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

住所/地図

Moo 5 Naklua 157/535 Banglamung, Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

