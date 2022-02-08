Atrium Boutique Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in Rachada, Atrium Boutique Resort is close to the Huay Kwang MRT station, which connects guests to all of Bangkok. From here you can take a train to the Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the shopping districts of Siam and Ratchadapisek. The area around the hotel is also home to several clubs and bars, and the renowned Siam Niramit Theater is in the vicinity as well. After a tiring day out exploring the 'City of Angels', relax with a movie in your very own DVD player provided in all the rooms, or go for a relaxing swim in either of the two outdoor pools at the Atrium Boutique. With prices that won't burn a hole in your pocket, and comfort that is unmatched, you will enjoy your stay at Atrium Boutique Resort.