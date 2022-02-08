BANGKOK TEST & GO

Atrium Boutique Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
คะแนนจาก
2504
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 0
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 1
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 2
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 3
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 4
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 5
+10 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Rachada, Atrium Boutique Resort is close to the Huay Kwang MRT station, which connects guests to all of Bangkok. From here you can take a train to the Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the shopping districts of Siam and Ratchadapisek. The area around the hotel is also home to several clubs and bars, and the renowned Siam Niramit Theater is in the vicinity as well. After a tiring day out exploring the 'City of Angels', relax with a movie in your very own DVD player provided in all the rooms, or go for a relaxing swim in either of the two outdoor pools at the Atrium Boutique. With prices that won't burn a hole in your pocket, and comfort that is unmatched, you will enjoy your stay at Atrium Boutique Resort.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Atrium Boutique Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Atrium Boutique Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

75/4-5 Pracha Uthit Rd, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU