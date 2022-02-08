BANGKOK TEST & GO

Atrium Boutique Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

2504レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 0
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 1
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 2
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 3
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 4
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 5
+10 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Rachada, Atrium Boutique Resort is close to the Huay Kwang MRT station, which connects guests to all of Bangkok. From here you can take a train to the Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the shopping districts of Siam and Ratchadapisek. The area around the hotel is also home to several clubs and bars, and the renowned Siam Niramit Theater is in the vicinity as well. After a tiring day out exploring the 'City of Angels', relax with a movie in your very own DVD player provided in all the rooms, or go for a relaxing swim in either of the two outdoor pools at the Atrium Boutique. With prices that won't burn a hole in your pocket, and comfort that is unmatched, you will enjoy your stay at Atrium Boutique Resort.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Atrium Boutique Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Atrium Boutique Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

75/4-5 Pracha Uthit Rd, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU