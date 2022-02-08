BANGKOK TEST & GO

Atrium Boutique Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
2504 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 0
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 1
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 2
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 3
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 4
Atrium Boutique Resort - Image 5
+10 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Rachada, Atrium Boutique Resort is close to the Huay Kwang MRT station, which connects guests to all of Bangkok. From here you can take a train to the Chatuchak Weekend Market, and the shopping districts of Siam and Ratchadapisek. The area around the hotel is also home to several clubs and bars, and the renowned Siam Niramit Theater is in the vicinity as well. After a tiring day out exploring the 'City of Angels', relax with a movie in your very own DVD player provided in all the rooms, or go for a relaxing swim in either of the two outdoor pools at the Atrium Boutique. With prices that won't burn a hole in your pocket, and comfort that is unmatched, you will enjoy your stay at Atrium Boutique Resort.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Atrium Boutique Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Atrium Boutique Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

75/4-5 Pracha Uthit Rd, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
Bewertung mit
75 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU