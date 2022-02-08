BANGKOK TEST & GO

New Siam Palace Ville - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

1324レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
New Siam Palace Ville - Image 0
New Siam Palace Ville - Image 1
New Siam Palace Ville - Image 2
New Siam Palace Ville - Image 3
New Siam Palace Ville - Image 4
New Siam Palace Ville - Image 5
+11 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 17最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にNew Siam Palace Ville 直接連絡し、 New Siam Palace Villeが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy 1. Price shown already included service charge & VAT. (No hidden fees) 2 In case 2 adults with a children (From 0- 11 years old : Charge as adult) 3. Change or Modifications to the booking must be requested 3 days prior to the arrival date. 4. Non-Refundable Could you please let us know your time arrival to Bangkok and attach your copy of passport. For further inquiry or assistance, Please call +66 2 282 4142 or email [email protected] Reservation Department New Siam Palace Ville (SHA Plus Certified) in case you are detected by Covid -19 within 6 moths prior to your arrival ,a doctor certification is needed

Located in the lovely area of Khaosan, New Siam Palace Ville enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, nightlife, shopping hub of Bangkok. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3.-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, New Siam Palace Ville is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 100 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the New Siam Palace Ville is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
New Siam Palace Villeゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す New Siam Palace Ville
すべてのレビューを見る

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

56 Trok Rong Mai, Chao Fa Road, Chanasongkram,, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU