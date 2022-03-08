PATTAYA TEST & GO

Amari Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4

5085レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, Amari Pattaya offers visitors a choice between two distinct wings - the all-new Amari Suites, perfect for family gatherings, and a fully-rejuvenated Amari Tower. Ranging from Deluxe Rooms to Executive Club Ocean View Suites, there are 297 stylishly refurbished rooms and suites. Dining options include Amaya Food Gallery and the poolside Aqua Eatery & Bar. Guests can maintain a healthy workout routine at the 24-hour fitness centre, or indulge in a range of refreshing treatments available at Breeze Spa complete with a treatment room just for kids. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Pattaya offers endless hours of fun at the outdoor aqua park and Treehouse Kids’ Club. Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

住所/地図

240 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

