Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 256最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にBella Villa Cabana 直接連絡し、 Bella Villa Cabanaが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 作業スペース
最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90m²
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120m²
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
最大 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150m²
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
最大 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170m²
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.
Bella Villa Cabana
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Bella Villa Cabanaすべてのレビューを見る