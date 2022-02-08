Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 256最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にBella Villa Cabana 直接連絡し、 Bella Villa Cabanaが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

バスタブ

コネクティングルーム

インターネット-Wifi

電子レンジ

利用可能な喫煙室

作業スペース 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

バスタブ

インターネット-Wifi

電子レンジ 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

バスタブ

インターネット-Wifi

電子レンジ

作業スペース 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー（フルアクセス）

バスタブ

インターネット-Wifi

電子レンジ

作業スペース 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90 m² ฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120 m² ฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 最大 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants Suite - No Pets Allowed 150 m² ฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 最大 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170 m² ฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK

The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索