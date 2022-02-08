CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
note avec
15 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 0
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 2
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 3
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 4
Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Image 5
+30 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
฿5,000 DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 12 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Huen Jao Ban Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Huen Jao Ban Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult
Superior Double Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,510 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Superior Twin Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Family Room 36
฿25,720 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,970 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,330 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Junior King Suite 36
฿29,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Triple Room 36
฿22,920 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,720 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,210 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Deluxe Triple Room 36
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,430 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Junior Triple Suite 40
฿30,780 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,010 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,220 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Extra Family Room 45
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,170 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,230 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, spa, massage. Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Huen Jao Ban Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Huen Jao Ban Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

208/20 Sukaphiban Soi 12, Jaoban Road Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU