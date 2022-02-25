PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Mouth Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
note avec
19 avis
Mis à jour le February 25, 2022
The Mouth Resort - Image 0
The Mouth Resort - Image 1
The Mouth Resort - Image 2
The Mouth Resort - Image 3
The Mouth Resort - Image 4
The Mouth Resort - Image 5
+31 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Lak, look no further than The Mouth Resort. The hotel lies 13 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Mouth Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's canoe, snorkeling, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Lak, the The Mouth Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Mouth Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Mouth Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Soi. Ta Chaey, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

La feuille sur les sables par Katathani Resort
8.5
note avec
460 Commentaires
De ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
note avec
1770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les eaux Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
732 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
note avec
621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Casa de La Flora
9.1
note avec
372 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU