PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Mouth Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
waardering met
19 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 25, 2022
The Mouth Resort - Image 0
The Mouth Resort - Image 1
The Mouth Resort - Image 2
The Mouth Resort - Image 3
The Mouth Resort - Image 4
The Mouth Resort - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Lak, look no further than The Mouth Resort. The hotel lies 13 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Mouth Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's canoe, snorkeling, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Lak, the The Mouth Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Mouth Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Mouth Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Soi. Ta Chaey, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Leaf on the Sands door Katathani Resort
8.5
waardering met
460 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
waardering met
365 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
waardering met
1770 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak door Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
1583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
732 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
waardering met
621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa de La Flora Hotel
9.1
waardering met
372 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU