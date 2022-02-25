PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Mouth Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4

19レビューによる評価
更新日 February 25, 2022
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Lak, look no further than The Mouth Resort. The hotel lies 13 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Mouth Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's canoe, snorkeling, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Lak, the The Mouth Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Soi. Ta Chaey, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

