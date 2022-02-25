PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Mouth Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
оценка с
19
Обновление February 25, 2022
The Mouth Resort - Image 0
The Mouth Resort - Image 1
The Mouth Resort - Image 2
The Mouth Resort - Image 3
The Mouth Resort - Image 4
The Mouth Resort - Image 5
+31 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Lak, look no further than The Mouth Resort. The hotel lies 13 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Mouth Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's canoe, snorkeling, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Lak, the The Mouth Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Mouth Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Mouth Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Soi. Ta Chaey, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Лист на песках от курорта Кататани
8.5
рейтинг с
460 отзывы
Из ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
рейтинг с
365 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ла Вела Као Лак
9.2
рейтинг с
1770 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пески Као Лак от курорта Кататани
8.8
рейтинг с
1583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak от курортного отеля Katathani
8.8
рейтинг с
732 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ла Флора Као Лак
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa 4 звезд
8.8
рейтинг с
621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Casa de La Flora
9.1
рейтинг с
372 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU