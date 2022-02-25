PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Mouth Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
通过
19条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022
The Mouth Resort - Image 0
The Mouth Resort - Image 1
The Mouth Resort - Image 2
The Mouth Resort - Image 3
The Mouth Resort - Image 4
The Mouth Resort - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Lak, look no further than The Mouth Resort. The hotel lies 13 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Mouth Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's canoe, snorkeling, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Lak, the The Mouth Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Mouth Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Mouth Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Soi. Ta Chaey, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡塔塔尼度假村沙滩上的叶子
8.5

460 评论
฿-1
X10 考拉克度假村
9.2

365 评论
฿-1
拉贝拉考拉克
9.2

1770 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村金沙考拉克
8.8

1583 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1

669 评论
฿-1
考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
8.8

621 评论
฿-1
卡萨德拉弗洛拉酒店
9.1

372 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU