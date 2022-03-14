BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
11097 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) features 426 rooms, 7 meeting rooms, 2 restaurants, 1 bar, a swimming pool, spa and a gym. Additional services include free Wi-Fi throughout the whole hotel, 24-hour room service, on-site parking and tourist desk.Located in the vibrant and lively Siam Square, guests will find themselves in the center of one of Bangkok's best known shopping and entertainment districts. It is adjacent to the Siam BTS sky train station from where you can easily reach any location in the city such as the well-known temples and the river side. Transfers to the two airports of the city are also made easy with the possibility to book our comfortable private transfers.In addition, famous shopping malls such as Siam Paragon, Central World or MBK can be reached within walking distance in few minutes.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

392/44 Siam Square Soi 6, Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Hôtels partenaires

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
note avec
56 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU