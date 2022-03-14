BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
11097 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) features 426 rooms, 7 meeting rooms, 2 restaurants, 1 bar, a swimming pool, spa and a gym. Additional services include free Wi-Fi throughout the whole hotel, 24-hour room service, on-site parking and tourist desk.Located in the vibrant and lively Siam Square, guests will find themselves in the center of one of Bangkok's best known shopping and entertainment districts. It is adjacent to the Siam BTS sky train station from where you can easily reach any location in the city such as the well-known temples and the river side. Transfers to the two airports of the city are also made easy with the possibility to book our comfortable private transfers.In addition, famous shopping malls such as Siam Paragon, Central World or MBK can be reached within walking distance in few minutes.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

392/44 Siam Square Soi 6, Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
rating with
56 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU