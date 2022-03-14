BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
通过
11097条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Novotel Bangkok On Siam Square Hotel (SHA Certified) features 426 rooms, 7 meeting rooms, 2 restaurants, 1 bar, a swimming pool, spa and a gym. Additional services include free Wi-Fi throughout the whole hotel, 24-hour room service, on-site parking and tourist desk.Located in the vibrant and lively Siam Square, guests will find themselves in the center of one of Bangkok's best known shopping and entertainment districts. It is adjacent to the Siam BTS sky train station from where you can easily reach any location in the city such as the well-known temples and the river side. Transfers to the two airports of the city are also made easy with the possibility to book our comfortable private transfers.In addition, famous shopping malls such as Siam Paragon, Central World or MBK can be reached within walking distance in few minutes.

地址/地图

392/44 Siam Square Soi 6, Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

