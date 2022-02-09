BANGKOK TEST & GO

Klub Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+26 Photos
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

• Amendment can be made once free of charge before 3 days of your arrival date. • Refund in the case of change in government policy • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Klub Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 1.9 KM away and the airport can be reached within 33 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Klub Hotel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Klub Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, kids club, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Klub Hotel Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Klub Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Klub Hotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

22/1 Petchburi Road Soi 13, Phayathai, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU