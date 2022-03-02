PHUKET TEST & GO

My Hotel Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
note avec
767 avis
Mis à jour le March 2, 2022
My Hotel Phuket - Image 0
My Hotel Phuket - Image 1
My Hotel Phuket - Image 2
My Hotel Phuket - Image 3
My Hotel Phuket - Image 4
My Hotel Phuket - Image 5
+30 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

My Hotel PhuketTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Phuket with a stay at My Hotel Phuket.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by My Hotel Phuket. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi services provided by My Hotel Phuket makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Phuket.Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at My Hotel Phuket thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel.Enjoy the services offered at My Hotel Phuket from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. Selected rooms at My Hotel Phuket include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer and toiletries are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at My Hotel Phuket begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.My Hotel Phuket offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the salon and sauna.Around the propertyMy Hotel Phuket is the perfect spot to explore Phuket's fascinating cultural sights and attractions. Enjoy the simple pleasures of an oceanside getaway, with Patong Beach located 310 m away, where you can turn a good day into a great one with a sea view. Never forget your time in Phuket with a special gift or trinket from Jungceylon Shopping Center just 450 m away. Get fanatical about the local sports team at Patong Boxing Stadium located 710 m away, where you can also find team merchandise and memorabilia.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 96% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 85% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 86% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de My Hotel Phuket , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR My Hotel Phuket
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

13 Rat-Uthid 200 Pee Soi 1, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
note avec
1396 Commentaires
De ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
note avec
6 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtels à Be Baan Paradise
7.8
note avec
275 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Bloc Hôtel
8.4
note avec
1050 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel et spa Royal Paradise
7.8
note avec
6807 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
note avec
1541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel C&N
8.3
note avec
997 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Flora Resort Patong
8.7
note avec
1508 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU