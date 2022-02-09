PHUKET TEST & GO

Kandabuuri Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.1
note avec
701 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 0
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 1
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 2
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 3
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 4
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 5
+53 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Kandabuuri Samui is situated on the popular Chaweng Beach and offers 183 rooms designed in an exotic, modern style. Enjoy Thai, Mediterranean, and international cuisine at the four dining options available to guests. Spend the day lounging by the poolside, or if you feel adventurous, partake in the various water sports available. Diving, canoeing, and fishing excursions can also be booked with the hotel. Finish the day with a trip to the Kanda Spa for a range of massages and treatments. Kandabuuri Samui can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed. Property is split into the Hillside and Beachside zones by a narrow road.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Kandabuuri Samui , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Kandabuuri Samui
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

20 Moo 2 Chaweng-Chongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Amari Koh Samui
8.6
note avec
1152 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Station thermale de Muang Samui
8.6
note avec
855 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
note avec
1073 Commentaires
De ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
note avec
1188 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas Royal Muang Samui
8.4
note avec
673 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Fair House Villas et Spa Samui
8.3
note avec
606 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Amarin Samui
7.6
note avec
241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Petit Paradis Resort
8.5
note avec
190 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU