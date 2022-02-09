PHUKET TEST & GO

Kandabuuri Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.1

701レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
The 4-star Kandabuuri Samui is situated on the popular Chaweng Beach and offers 183 rooms designed in an exotic, modern style. Enjoy Thai, Mediterranean, and international cuisine at the four dining options available to guests. Spend the day lounging by the poolside, or if you feel adventurous, partake in the various water sports available. Diving, canoeing, and fishing excursions can also be booked with the hotel. Finish the day with a trip to the Kanda Spa for a range of massages and treatments. Kandabuuri Samui can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed. Property is split into the Hillside and Beachside zones by a narrow road.

住所/地図

20 Moo 2 Chaweng-Chongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

