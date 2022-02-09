PHUKET TEST & GO

Kandabuuri Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.1
Bewertung mit
701 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 0
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 1
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 2
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 3
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 4
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 5
+53 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Kandabuuri Samui is situated on the popular Chaweng Beach and offers 183 rooms designed in an exotic, modern style. Enjoy Thai, Mediterranean, and international cuisine at the four dining options available to guests. Spend the day lounging by the poolside, or if you feel adventurous, partake in the various water sports available. Diving, canoeing, and fishing excursions can also be booked with the hotel. Finish the day with a trip to the Kanda Spa for a range of massages and treatments. Kandabuuri Samui can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed. Property is split into the Hillside and Beachside zones by a narrow road.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Kandabuuri Samui , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Kandabuuri Samui
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

20 Moo 2 Chaweng-Chongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Amari Koh Samui
8.6
Bewertung mit
1152 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa-Resort
8.6
Bewertung mit
855 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
Bewertung mit
1073 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
1188 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villen
8.4
Bewertung mit
673 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fair House Villen und Spa Samui
8.3
Bewertung mit
606 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
190 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU