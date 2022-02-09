PHUKET TEST & GO

Kandabuuri Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.1
оценка с
701
Обновление February 9, 2022
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 0
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 1
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 2
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 3
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 4
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 5
+53 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Kandabuuri Samui is situated on the popular Chaweng Beach and offers 183 rooms designed in an exotic, modern style. Enjoy Thai, Mediterranean, and international cuisine at the four dining options available to guests. Spend the day lounging by the poolside, or if you feel adventurous, partake in the various water sports available. Diving, canoeing, and fishing excursions can also be booked with the hotel. Finish the day with a trip to the Kanda Spa for a range of massages and treatments. Kandabuuri Samui can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed. Property is split into the Hillside and Beachside zones by a narrow road.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Kandabuuri Samui , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Kandabuuri Samui
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

20 Moo 2 Chaweng-Chongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Амари Самуи
8.6
рейтинг с
1152 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Спа-курорт Muang Samui
8.6
рейтинг с
855 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Баан Чавенг Бич Резорт и Спа
8.5
рейтинг с
1073 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ОЗО Чавенг Самуи
8.7
рейтинг с
1188 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Роял Муанг Самуи Виллы
8.4
рейтинг с
673 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Самуи
8.3
рейтинг с
606 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Амарин Самуи Отель
7.6
рейтинг с
241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
190 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU