PHUKET TEST & GO

Kandabuuri Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.1
คะแนนจาก
701
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 0
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 1
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 2
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 3
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 4
Kandabuuri Samui - Image 5
+53 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Kandabuuri Samui is situated on the popular Chaweng Beach and offers 183 rooms designed in an exotic, modern style. Enjoy Thai, Mediterranean, and international cuisine at the four dining options available to guests. Spend the day lounging by the poolside, or if you feel adventurous, partake in the various water sports available. Diving, canoeing, and fishing excursions can also be booked with the hotel. Finish the day with a trip to the Kanda Spa for a range of massages and treatments. Kandabuuri Samui can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed. Property is split into the Hillside and Beachside zones by a narrow road.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Kandabuuri Samui ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Kandabuuri Samui
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

20 Moo 2 Chaweng-Chongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

อมารี เกาะสมุย
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1152 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมืองสมุย สปา รีสอร์ท
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
855 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเฉวง บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1073 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอโซ่ เฉวง สมุย
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1188 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รอยัล เมืองสมุย วิลล่า
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
673 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลิตเติ้ล พาราไดซ์ รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
190 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU