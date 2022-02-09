PHUKET TEST & GO

Kandabuuri Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.1
rating with
701 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Kandabuuri Samui is situated on the popular Chaweng Beach and offers 183 rooms designed in an exotic, modern style. Enjoy Thai, Mediterranean, and international cuisine at the four dining options available to guests. Spend the day lounging by the poolside, or if you feel adventurous, partake in the various water sports available. Diving, canoeing, and fishing excursions can also be booked with the hotel. Finish the day with a trip to the Kanda Spa for a range of massages and treatments. Kandabuuri Samui can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed. Property is split into the Hillside and Beachside zones by a narrow road.

Address / Map

20 Moo 2 Chaweng-Chongmon Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

