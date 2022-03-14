PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
note avec
8098 avis
Mis à jour le March 14, 2022
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+32 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is ideal for leisure, business trips, as well as party and play escapes. Situated on Pattaya Beach Road, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is only an hour and a half drive from Bangkok. The excitement of the lively music and youthful energy is known worldwide and it's presence in Pattaya is surely noted. The hotel’s restaurants, bars, and lounges include the world’s popular signature Hard Rock Café and now offers an even wider range of choices from Pan Asian to Mediterranean cuisine in a variety of stylish settings. Attractive rooms feature air conditioning, laundry service, facilities for the disabled, and 24-hour room service. Sites that can be found within walking distance of the hotel include Pattaya Park, Alcazar Show, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach. There is always something for everyone at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

429 Moo.9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Hôtels partenaires

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU