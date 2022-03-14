PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
Bewertung mit
8098 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+32 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is ideal for leisure, business trips, as well as party and play escapes. Situated on Pattaya Beach Road, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is only an hour and a half drive from Bangkok. The excitement of the lively music and youthful energy is known worldwide and it's presence in Pattaya is surely noted. The hotel’s restaurants, bars, and lounges include the world’s popular signature Hard Rock Café and now offers an even wider range of choices from Pan Asian to Mediterranean cuisine in a variety of stylish settings. Attractive rooms feature air conditioning, laundry service, facilities for the disabled, and 24-hour room service. Sites that can be found within walking distance of the hotel include Pattaya Park, Alcazar Show, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach. There is always something for everyone at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

429 Moo.9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partnerhotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU