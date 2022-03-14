PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
оценка с
8098
Обновление March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is ideal for leisure, business trips, as well as party and play escapes. Situated on Pattaya Beach Road, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya is only an hour and a half drive from Bangkok. The excitement of the lively music and youthful energy is known worldwide and it's presence in Pattaya is surely noted. The hotel’s restaurants, bars, and lounges include the world’s popular signature Hard Rock Café and now offers an even wider range of choices from Pan Asian to Mediterranean cuisine in a variety of stylish settings. Attractive rooms feature air conditioning, laundry service, facilities for the disabled, and 24-hour room service. Sites that can be found within walking distance of the hotel include Pattaya Park, Alcazar Show, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach. There is always something for everyone at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

Адрес / Карта

429 Moo.9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

