True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping area of Bangkok city, True Siam Rangnam Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 22 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are just a few of the facilities that set True Siam Rangnam Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 42 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the True Siam Rangnam Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.