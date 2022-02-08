BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.4
Bewertung mit
58 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok , und Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

An insider’s pass to the City of Angels, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok channels the energy of Bangkok’s vibrant pulse fusing raw, urban intensity with a light-hearted spirit and distinguished design.

With borders opening, let us host you with SHA Extra Plus International Arrival Offer.

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,800- 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 3,000- 2 persons starts from THB 6,000-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • 1 person starts from THB 4,800-
  • 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-
  • Extra person fee at THB 3,000- per person
  • The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
  • For more information or to book, visit us at email [email protected]
Adresse / Karte

78 Soi Tonson, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

