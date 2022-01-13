BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
694 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 0
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 2
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 3
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 4
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 5
+49 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments , und Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65
฿25,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Executive Suite 75
฿26,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two Bedroom Deluxe Suite 100
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Three Bedroom Deluxe Suite 130
฿60,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿51,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Three Bedroom Executive Suite 165
฿67,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿57,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿39,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

An ideal location for business and leisure travelers, this serviced apartment provides the perfect combination of a 5-star hotel and the privacy of home. Located in Sathorn, you are in the business district, with several embassies in the vicinity. Choose from One, Two and Three Bedroom suite to enjoy the luxurious stay and service. Getting around the city from here is relatively easy with the skytrain station and subway station both within a 10-minute stroll. Nearby are Silom and Patpong, the famous entertainment and nightlife area of Bangkok, as well as countless excellent bars and restaurants. Some of the facilities available at this Marriott property include an outdoor saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, kid’s room, 24-hour reception, and daily maid service. All suites include a spacious bedroom with a separate living area, work space, and fully equipped kitchen. Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Plus+), with its excellent location and amenities, is perfect for both short and long stay guests in Bangkok.

Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
🇫🇷Anne & Co

Bewertet am 13/01/2022
Angekommen um 03/01/2022
4.0 One Bedroom Deluxe Suite
Positiv     
  • Efficient and friendly service, patient to answer all questions (i.e. how long to get PCR test results)
  • Gave us voucher for free drinks by the pool (once "free")
  • Rooms were very clean and comfortable (washing machine & dryer), fantastic views
  • Spacious rooms, awesome bathroom with bathtub overlooking Sathorn
Negative
  • No Nespresso machine. Who wants instant coffee? Very limited snacks in the room
  • Lack of attention to details: no laundry powder, no bathroom amenities other than basic ones (soap, shampoo & conditioner). Why no toothbrush, Q-tips and bath salts?
  • We ordered pizza and it was very bad. The menu was sticky and dirty - just put a QR code on TV, or print something clean.
  • Cannot open windows, no balcony. I would NOT stay there for 10 days

I used to stay in that hotel a few years ago: the maintenance has been good, so it's still in excellent shape with great service. However the attention to details has missed a few things during Covid times, which is a pity (see above comments on Nespresso machine, food, amenities). Great for a couple of days, but not for a 7 or 10 days locked in quarantine. It's a pity as it does not take much to make it even better.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

1 Sathorn Soi 3 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

