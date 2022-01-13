Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

An ideal location for business and leisure travelers, this serviced apartment provides the perfect combination of a 5-star hotel and the privacy of home. Located in Sathorn, you are in the business district, with several embassies in the vicinity. Choose from One, Two and Three Bedroom suite to enjoy the luxurious stay and service. Getting around the city from here is relatively easy with the skytrain station and subway station both within a 10-minute stroll. Nearby are Silom and Patpong, the famous entertainment and nightlife area of Bangkok, as well as countless excellent bars and restaurants. Some of the facilities available at this Marriott property include an outdoor saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, kid’s room, 24-hour reception, and daily maid service. All suites include a spacious bedroom with a separate living area, work space, and fully equipped kitchen. Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Plus+), with its excellent location and amenities, is perfect for both short and long stay guests in Bangkok.