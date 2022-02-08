Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften Balkon Balkon (voller Zugang) Kaffeemaschine Fitness erlaubt Internationale Kanäle Internet - Wifi Küche Außenanlagen Schwimmbad Arbeitsbereich

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Kaffeemaschine

Fitness erlaubt

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften Balkon Balkon (voller Zugang) Badewanne Kaffeemaschine Fitness erlaubt Internationale Kanäle Internet - Wifi Küche Wohnzimmer Mikrowelle Außenanlagen Schwimmbad Waschmaschine Arbeitsbereich

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Fitness erlaubt

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Wohnzimmer

Mikrowelle

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Waschmaschine

2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121 m² ฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften Balkon Balkon (voller Zugang) Badewanne Kaffeemaschine Familiensuiten Fitness erlaubt Internationale Kanäle Internet - Wifi Küche Wohnzimmer Mikrowelle Außenanlagen Schwimmbad Waschmaschine Arbeitsbereich

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Familiensuiten

Fitness erlaubt

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Wohnzimmer

Mikrowelle

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Waschmaschine

Arbeitsbereich

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung The following privileges:

Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel

Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre

Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities

Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)

Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV

25% discount for laundry service

20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)

