Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 53 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel , und JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39m²
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Kaffeemaschine
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121m²
฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- The following privileges:
- Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel
- Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre
- Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities
- Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)
- Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV
- 25% discount for laundry service
- 20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)
