Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Baan Bophut Beach Hotel , und Baan Bophut Beach Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Certified to offer both SANDBOX and TEST & GO stays, and located within a 15-minute drive from the airport, the award-winning Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+) is located directly on the beach of the popular Fisherman’s Village in Koh Samui. Positioned right in the heart of the village, the hotel is directly in front of the famous Friday Night Walking Street and offers easy access to Fisherman’s Village Pier, the beach, dozens of quaint shophouse restaurants, and boutique shops. The hotel has its own private landscaped garden, long beachfront, and 24 hour infinity beachfront swimming pool. With its superior services and a broad range of amenities, the hotel’s goal is to make guests feel at home.

At this small luxury boutique beach hotel, guests can choose from 13 rooms and suites, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. All rooms come with ocean views and private balconies or terraces with gorgeous views of the sea and Koh Phangan Island, so you’ll have the perfect sunrise and sunset for your holiday vacation. Renovated in the summer of 2014 with extensive upgrades to guestrooms and facilities, guests can enjoy modern amenities and traditional Thai hospitality with the professionalism of Western-educated management at Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+).

Hotel Awards include: Luxury Travel Guide Global Awards: Beach Front Hotel of the Year - Thailand (2021), LuxLife Travel & Tourism Awards: Best Beachfront Hotel - Surat Thani Province (2020, 2021), APAC Insider SE Asia Business Awards: Best Tropical Beachfront Hotel Accommodation - Thailand (2021), LUX Magazine Resorts & Retreats Awards: Best Value Luxury Hotel - Koh Samui (2020), THA Travel & Hospitality Awards: Boutique Hotel of the Year - Surat Thani Province (2018), TripAdvisor Hall of Fame: Certificate of Excellence (2011, 2013, 2015-2019), TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award (2020, 2021).