Hotel Verve - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Hotel Verve - Image 0
Hotel Verve - Image 1
Hotel Verve - Image 2
Hotel Verve - Image 3
Hotel Verve - Image 4
Hotel Verve - Image 5
+25 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Hotel Verve , und Hotel Verve wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

NO REFUND

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe-Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suites 52
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Außenanlagen
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Hotel Verve is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, carpeting, slippers, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Verve is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Ergebnis
3.5/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
1
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hotel Verve , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇺🇸Paul Johnson

Bewertet am 16/01/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
Positiv     
  • Reasonable comfort and quality for cost
Negative
  • Communication was subpar - I had to initiate all communication which was stressful.
  • No emails or calls were returned.

The experience was generally fine but the lack of communication is what caused stress. The whole set of procedures seemed relatively loose which confused us given the reason for being in quarantine in the first place. Everyone at the hotel was nice and pleasant.

🇬🇧Emma Mawdsley

Bewertet am 09/01/2022
Angekommen um 27/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
Positiv     
  • comfortable beds
  • very clean room
  • plenty of water provided
  • central location
Negative
  • poor communication
  • poor cold food, no choice offered

The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.

Adresse / Karte

22/1 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Sukhumvit Road, Thonglor, North Klongton, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

