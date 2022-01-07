Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 25m²
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Verbindungsraum
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29m²
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33m²
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36m²
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55m²
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Verbindungsraum
- HDMI Kabel
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bangkok. Das Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 verfügt über ein Restaurant, einen Außenpool, ein Fitnesscenter und eine Bar in Bangkok. Zu den Einrichtungen dieser Unterkunft gehören eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption und ein Zimmerservice sowie kostenfreies WLAN in der gesamten Unterkunft. Das Hotel verfügt über Familienzimmer.
Alle Zimmer sind mit Klimaanlage, Flachbild-Sat-TV, Kühlschrank, Wasserkocher, Dusche, Haartrockner und Schreibtisch ausgestattet. Im Hotel verfügen die Zimmer über einen Kleiderschrank und ein eigenes Bad.
Im Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 genießen Sie ein Buffet oder ein amerikanisches Frühstück.
Die Unterkunft bietet eine Terrasse.
Die Arab Street liegt 2,4 km vom Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 entfernt und das Einkaufszentrum Emporium erreichen Sie nach 1,5 km. Der nächstgelegene Flughafen ist der internationale Flughafen Don Mueang, 19 km vom Hotel entfernt.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
- Stay in a modern room
- 3 meals per day per person
- 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
- One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
- Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
- Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
- 43” smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
- On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
Ergebnis
3.9/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 6 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positiv
- I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
1.6 Deluxe Room
Negative
- I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
- In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent customer service.
- Very clean accommodations.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Personal, Sauberkeit, Zimmerstandard, WiFi-Geschwindigkeit ausgezeichnet.
- Kein Balkon oder offenes Fenster, aber egal.
Ich und mein Bruder wohnten in einem Zimmer mit Verbindungstür, was sehr gut war. Meiner Meinung nach ist 11 Hotel eine sehr gute Wahl für ASQ. Die Angestellten sind ausgezeichnet und die Rezeption war bei Bedarf immer erreichbar. Die Krankenschwester, die die Covid-Tests durchführte, war auch sehr gut. Ich empfehle das Hotel jedem, der in Bangkok ankommt?
4.3 Deluxe Room
PositivNegative
- Nicht die Schuld des Hotels, sondern die 1-stündige Erlaubnis aus dem Zimmer wurde während meines Aufenthalts verboten.
10 Tage Quarantäne in diesem ASQ Hotel. Fühlte mich lange genug. 15 Tage wären mir zu lang gewesen. Es ist ziemlich schwer, aber machbar. Solange Sie diesen Isolationszustand akzeptieren. Ich würde dieses Hotel empfehlen. Angemessener Preis für einen guten Wert.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Ruhiges Zimmer = AC gutes Bett und Kissen großartig!
- Schreckliches ESSEN !! = Chili-Käse Nachos = KEIN CHILI KEIN CHEDDAR-KÄSE Gebratene Mehl-Tortillas! - KALTE EIER! - ZU verdammt viel Reis !! kein Messer! -
- Keine Kommunikation von Tests oder Freizeit
- Vinyl-Bodennähte mit durchsichtigem Verpackungsband zusammengehalten
Das Hotel ist gut für das Zimmer, aber es fehlt ein echtes Essensprogramm = Q im Zimmer, auf das Sie sich auf Ihre MAHLZEITEN freuen !!! = Essen ist ein großes Problem = kann gekochten Schinken nicht durch Speck ersetzen !!! = KEIN Amerikaner isst Salat zum Frühstück !!! = Brot sollte geröstet werden y EINFACH Weißbrot = Brot schien trockene Reiskörner im Brot zu haben !!! (hart auf den Zähnen und Kauen) Alle Speisen werden bei Zimmertemperatur serviert = Kaffee, Fleisch, Suppe, Eier! Das Essen wird je nach Wochentag zu zufälligen Zeiten geliefert! Gefragt nach Schmerzpille = bekam 3. Grad in Bezug auf WARUM == bekam 1 Pille, die fast NICHTS tat!
