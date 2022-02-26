Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Little Home Aonang are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Little Home Ao Nang位于交通便利的甲米，是探索这座生机勃勃的城市的理想下榻之地。从这里，客人可以轻松前往热闹的城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的地理位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必看景点。
奥南小家酒店的设施和服务，确保为客人提供令人愉悦的住宿。为了给客人提供舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络，24小时保安，便利店，每日客房清洁，出租车服务。
客人可以从12间客房中进行选择，所有这些客房散发出一种完全和平与和谐的氛围。此外，酒店提供的休闲娱乐设施可确保您在住宿期间有很多事要做。凭借理想的地理位置和相匹配的设施，奥南利特尔之家（Little Home Ao Nang）在很多方面都吸引着人们的注意。
酒店地址：甲米Muang奥南155 / 13-15 Moo3，Little Home Ao Nang，甲米81180。泰国