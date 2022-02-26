KRABI TEST & GO

리틀 홈 아오낭 - AQ / ASQ

Krabi
8.5

431 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 26, 2022
Little Home Aonang - Image 0
Little Home Aonang - Image 1
Little Home Aonang - Image 2
Little Home Aonang - Image 3
Little Home Aonang - Image 4
Little Home Aonang - Image 5
총 AQ 호텔 객실 12 침실
파트너 병원 Wattanapat Hospital Ao Nang

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Little Home Aonang are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

끄라비의 편리한 곳에 위치한 Little Home Ao Nang에서 여행을 시작하세요. 이곳에서 생생한 도시의 모든것을 쉽게 즐기실 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광지로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다.

Little Home Ao Nang에서 훌륭한 서비스와 우수한 시설이 잊을 수없는 여행이 될겁니다. 호텔의 편의 시설 중에는 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스 등이 있습니다.

총 12 개의 객실 중에서 선택하실 수 있으며, 모두 평화 롭고 조화로운 분위기를 자아냅니다. 게다가, 호텔의 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 통해 머무는 동안 할 일이 많이 있습니다. 본 숙소 (리틀 홈 아오낭)는 어떤 이유로 아오낭에 방문해도 지내기에 매우 좋은 곳입니다.

호텔 주소 : Little Home Ao Nang, 155 / 13-15 Moo3, Ao Nang, Muang, Krabi 81180. 태국

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
리틀 홈 아오낭 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 리틀 홈 아오낭
모든 리뷰보기

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

씨 시커 크라비 리조트
9
평가
2011 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU