Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Little Home Aonang are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
끄라비의 편리한 곳에 위치한 Little Home Ao Nang에서 여행을 시작하세요. 이곳에서 생생한 도시의 모든것을 쉽게 즐기실 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광지로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다.
Little Home Ao Nang에서 훌륭한 서비스와 우수한 시설이 잊을 수없는 여행이 될겁니다. 호텔의 편의 시설 중에는 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스 등이 있습니다.
총 12 개의 객실 중에서 선택하실 수 있으며, 모두 평화 롭고 조화로운 분위기를 자아냅니다. 게다가, 호텔의 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 통해 머무는 동안 할 일이 많이 있습니다. 본 숙소 (리틀 홈 아오낭)는 어떤 이유로 아오낭에 방문해도 지내기에 매우 좋은 곳입니다.
호텔 주소 : Little Home Ao Nang, 155 / 13-15 Moo3, Ao Nang, Muang, Krabi 81180. 태국