喀比海上探索者度假村为您在喀比的旅途提供了触手可及的舒适环境。从这里，客人可以充分利用这座热闹的城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必看景点。
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort致力于为客人提供一流的服务和多种便利设施，以确保您在旅途中感到舒适。该物业提供多种服务，包括所有客房免费Wi-Fi，24小时保安，邮政服务，出租车服务，轮椅通道。
所有客房均提供各种舒适设施。许多甚至提供免费的速溶咖啡，免费的茶，镜子，拖鞋，毛巾，以满足最挑剔的客人的需求。该物业提供一流的设施，包括健身中心，室外游泳池，儿童俱乐部，游泳池（儿童），可帮助您在忙碌的一天之后放松身心。不管您是哪一种类型的游客，Sea Seeker Krabi Resort都是您在甲米的最佳住宿选择。