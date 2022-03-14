KRABI TEST & GO

喀比海洋探索者度假酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Krabi
9
通过
2011条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 233 卧室

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Sea Seeker Krabi Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

喀比海上探索者度假村为您在喀比的旅途提供了触手可及的舒适环境。从这里，客人可以充分利用这座热闹的城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的地理位置，该物业可轻松前往城市的必看景点。

Sea Seeker Krabi Resort致力于为客人提供一流的服务和多种便利设施，以确保您在旅途中感到舒适。该物业提供多种服务，包括所有客房免费Wi-Fi，24小时保安，邮政服务，出租车服务，轮椅通道。

所有客房均提供各种舒适设施。许多甚至提供免费的速溶咖啡，免费的茶，镜子，拖鞋，毛巾，以满足最挑剔的客人的需求。该物业提供一流的设施，包括健身中心，室外游泳池，儿童俱乐部，游泳池（儿童），可帮助您在忙碌的一天之后放松身心。不管您是哪一种类型的游客，Sea Seeker Krabi Resort都是您在甲米的最佳住宿选择。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是喀比海洋探索者度假酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 喀比海洋探索者度假酒店
查看所有评论

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奥南小家园
8.5

431 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU