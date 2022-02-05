Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 75 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 144 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel J Residence de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel J Residence percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe avec vue sur la ville 38m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe avec vue sur la piscine 38m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Accès à la piscine de luxe 38m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite junior 75m²
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite familiale 110m²
฿665,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿56,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿52,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿46,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿39,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Votre meilleur choix pour la quarantaine d'État alternative (ASQ) ou la quarantaine locale alternative (ALQ) à Pattaya, en Thaïlande. Commencez vos vacances tout de suite en vous acclimatant en quarantaine.
Chaque chambre dispose d'un balcon privé pour que vous puissiez profiter de la lumière du soleil, de l'air frais de la mer et de superbes vues sur Pattaya. À seulement 90 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok avec un service de transport aéroport inclus dans le forfait.
Faites de votre séjour en quarantaine avec nous le début d'une expérience de vacances incroyable grâce à nos excellentes installations hôtelières et à nos services amicaux.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 16 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel J Residence
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel J ResidenceVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
3.8 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Was allowed to use a treadmill which was nice
- food was delivered 3 times a day. Mostly pastas and breads
- couldn't use the pool.
- didn't have any new towels or sheets during the 10 days. Probably could have requested it and did once, and was told after 4 days.
The staff was super helpful, and the hotel was clean. All in all a great quarantine experience, but in the end probably not necessary...
5.0 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Очень чисто
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Вайфай
- Удобная кровать
- Netflix, YouTube
- Хорошие кондиционеры
- Возможность заказать фрукты
Все понравилось. Очень чистый номер. Очень дружелюбный персонал, который всегда старается помочь. Netflix и YouTube Много фильмов и сериалов на русским языке. Хороший вайфай. Нормальное питание. Большое спасибо людям, которые здесь работают ❤️ Есть возможность заказать фрукты, которых не продаются в 7/11. Помогли найти дешевле такси в аэропорт. Хорошие кондиционеры. Удобная кровать и подушки. Идеальное соотношение цены и качества. Если придётся проходить карантин второй раз, вернусь сюда.
4.8 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very well organised from pick up to check out
- They forgot my breakfast - no problem for me though as I was going home that morning (5 mins away)
Everything was great, from airport pick up to checking out the next day. The only funny issue was they forgot my breakfast, and apologised profusely. This was not a problem as my house is only 5 mins away, from checking out. Definitely recommend Hotel J Residence.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs
- Upon arrival they were set up to recieve me and expedite me through covid protocols and straight to my room. Upon results, which were negative, they directed me to the restaurant which had a mix of Thai and Western food styles. They called for me a taxi to check into my main stay hotel. Also they were ready for me to take my second covid test, easy as pad thai.
There were no cons to staying here they were super professional and courteous. Will stay here as my main stay next time
4.1 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
- Breakfast was a Tuna sandwich, I hate Tuna sandwiches.
I was happy with the vehicle which brought me to the hotel. After 30 hours of flying and waiting in airports the trip to the hotel was easy and the reception at the hotel was very effectent. The testing was professional.
4.7 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hotel staff very friendly and helpful.
- Room size good. Netflix access helps to pass time. Food basic choice of Western or Thai, both good.
Really positive stay. Has all you need, hotel staff lovely, allowed to use pool which is cold but great. Under circumstances, a very positive stay. You are in quarantine, but time passes quickly and nice place to be. Thank you.
4.7 Deluxe City View
Very good service and friendly staff
Very nice room with balcony and Netflix
Quick response for everything
5.0 Deluxe City View
Positifs
- comfortable
- professional service
- good price
Very comfortable service at the airport and transportation to the hotel.
Nice reception and professional service.
RT-PCR test was immediately performed professionally and the result was provided after about 6 hours and I could leave the hotel or spend the night in my own house in Thailand.
3.9 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Check In process good. Front desk responded quickly.
- I am scared to write negative things due to deformation laws currently in place in Thailand.
My mouth is shut due to the current deformation laws currently in place in Thailand. Tha's all.
4.9 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff very helpfull
- Food always delivered in time
- Always you can order 7/11
- You cannot use beautifull pool😃😃
On arrival at airport i was picked up very quick and had taxi to hotel. Arriving hotel staff very helpfull and well organized. Also the 3 pcr test were good organized in entrance of hotel. Room with enough space and nice balcony, als fridge and microwave oven. Enough soap, shampoo and hyginic things. If i have to do again it will be certainly with J hotel residence👍👍👍👍
4.3 Family Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Balcony space for fresh air
- Treadmill rental for exercise
- Excellent service from hotel team
- Living room and two bedrooms give lots of space
- Clean and comfortable
- Wifi was patchy at peak times of day for demand
- Many menu choices were fried. Ordering steamed vegetables daily from room service helped to balance this out.
The team did everything they could to help us and make us comfortable. They were great. Thank you.
3.0 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel était la meilleure partie de tout le séjour. Ils étaient très attentifs et gentils, une fois par jour, 7 à 11 courses étaient utiles les jours où la nourriture était inférieure à la moyenne.
- La meilleure partie de l'hôtel était le personnel qui a été très rapide pour répondre et trouver des solutions appropriées aux problèmes.
- Ils vous donnaient toujours de nouvelles bouteilles d'eau lorsque vous manquiez d'eau dans votre chambre, ce qui était très agréable et j'ai apprécié le confort du lit et la climatisation fonctionnait très bien.
- Le balcon était également un plus avec quelques chaises et une table.
- Wifi horrible, tous les jours, le wifi ne fonctionnait pas et entre et sort du service. Il a fallu 3 fois à 3 reprises pour se plaindre du wifi pour qu'il fonctionne enfin, ce qui signifie qu'il n'a été réparé que 2 jours avant mon départ. J'ai dû acheter une carte SIM séparée pour mon téléphone juste pour recevoir Internet. La télévision dans la chambre ne se connectait même pas au wifi.
- La nourriture était médiocre et les options étaient plutôt répétitives, ils ont gâché ma commande deux fois mais se sont accommodés de la réparer les deux fois et de m'offrir une alternative.
- La douche était agressive et faisait des flaques d'eau partout dans la salle de bain même lorsque le rideau de douche était fermé, ce qui signifiait que je devais m'asseoir dans la baignoire chaque fois que je voulais prendre une douche, ce n'était pas non plus le plus propre à mon arrivée, ce qui signifie que j'avais pour le nettoyer moi-même avant de l'utiliser.
- Ils ont annoncé avoir un tapis de yoga pour chaque chambre, mais c'était plutôt le premier arrivé, premier servi, ce qui signifie qu'ils n'avaient pas assez à offrir à mon arrivée et ont dû attendre 3 jours avant d'en recevoir un.
L'hôtel était dans l'ensemble médiocre pour tout le séjour et était faisable dans les circonstances. Le wifi était dans l'ensemble mon plus gros reproche et j'aurais aimé que cela se résolve plus tôt dans mon séjour. Mais, le personnel était extrêmement attentif aux résidents de l'hôtel et compensait les autres aspects de l'hôtel. Ils étaient vraiment très serviables et gentils avec chaque problème posé et eux et ont fait de leur mieux pour résoudre les problèmes.
3.6 Deluxe Pool View
Négatifs
- le changement des serviettes et des draps doit être automatique une fois par semaine
- Choix plus différent sur la nourriture, pas seulement les crevettes
- Cure-dents à côté de la nourriture ou sur la chambre
Le séjour était ok, ça va vite.
Le personnel est sympathique et serviable
Je peux recommander cet hôtel à d'autres qui doivent faire un choix
4.5 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Très bon rapport qualité/prix. Le service du personnel était de première classe. Rapide, efficace et sympathique. J'y retournerais volontiers. Bon prix aussi.
C'est ma troisième quarantaine et c'est le meilleur rapport qualité-prix à ce jour. Tout est très efficace et le service au top.
3.4 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
- Le WiFi n'est pas rapide et se bloque parfois
La nourriture est correcte dans l'ensemble mais un jour, il y a des nouilles avec de la sauce et cela ne fonctionne pas bien
L'heure du petit-déjeuner, du déjeuner et du dîner doit être repoussée, en particulier le dîner, il est servi à 17 heures trop tôt
Dans l'ensemble, il est toujours confortable d'y vivre
5.0 Deluxe City View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent hôtel à toute heure et surtout pour une quarantaine de 14 jours.
- Personnel attentionné et super personnel infirmier pour les tests covid.
Bien que j'aie été mis en quarantaine, le temps est passé vite. La nourriture était bonne, abondante et toujours à l'heure. Netflix a certainement aidé à passer le temps.
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité