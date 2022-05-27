THAILAND RETIREMENT VISA

Updated on May 27th, 2022

NON-IMMIGRANT VISA Category "O-A" (Long Stay)

This type of visa may be issued to applicants aged 50 years or over who wish to stay in Thailand for a period NOT exceeding 1 year without the intention of working. Holder of this type of visa is allowed to stay in Thailand for 1 year. Employment of any kind is strictly prohibited.

1. ELIGIBILITY

1.1 Applicant must be at least 50 years of age (on the day of submitting application).

1.2 Applicant is not prohibited from entering the Kingdom as provided by the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

1.3 Applicant must have no criminal record in Thailand and the country of the applicant's nationality or residence.

1.4 Applicant must have the nationality of or permanent residence in the country where application is submitted

1.5 Applicant must NOT have prohibitive diseases (Leprosy, Tuberculosis, drug addiction, Elephantiasis, third phase of Syphilis) as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No. 14 B.E. 2535

1.6 Applicant must have a health insurance covering the length of stay in Thailand with no less than 100,000 USD or 3,000,000 THB for overall medical coverage. (must be specifically mentioned) Apllicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online through LUMA.

1.7 Applicant is prohibited from engaging in any gainful employment in Thailand.

2. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Passport with validity of not less than 18 months

with validity of not less than 18 months passport-sized photo (3.5 x 4.5 cm) of the applicant taken within the past six months

(3.5 x 4.5 cm) of the applicant taken within the past six months Confirmed ticket paid in full

paid in full Financial evidence A copy of bank statement showing a deposit of the amount in local currency or in THB no less than 800,000 THB; OR An income certificate (an original copy) for the past 3 months with a monthly income no less than 65,000 THB; OR A copy of bank statement showing a deposit account together with an annual income totalling no less than 800,000 THB.

A medical certificate (download form) issued from the country where the application is submitted, showing no prohibitive diseases as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No.14 (B.E. 2535) (certificate shall be valid for not more than 3 months and must be legalised by the Embassy)

Statement / certificate of Health insurance confirming that applicant's insurance covering the length of stay in Thailand with no less than 100,000 USD or 3,000,000 THB for overall medical coverage. (must be specifically mentioned) Apllicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online through LUMA. Foreign Insurance Certificate Form ( PDF ) completed by insurance company

confirming that applicant's insurance

3. VISA FEE ( Visa fee may be changed without prior notice. )

3,800 THB for multiple entries

4. Recommendations for foreigners with Non-Immigrant Visa "O-A" (Long Stay) while staying in Thailand