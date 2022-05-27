THAILAND RETIREMENT VISA

Updated on May 27th, 2022
NON-IMMIGRANT VISA Category "O-A" (Long Stay)
This type of visa may be issued to applicants aged 50 years or over who wish to stay in Thailand for a period NOT exceeding 1 year without the intention of working. Holder of this type of visa is allowed to stay in Thailand for 1 year. Employment of any kind is strictly prohibited.
1. ELIGIBILITY
- 1.1 Applicant must be at least 50 years of age (on the day of submitting application).
- 1.2 Applicant is not prohibited from entering the Kingdom as provided by the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).
- 1.3 Applicant must have no criminal record in Thailand and the country of the applicant's nationality or residence.
- 1.4 Applicant must have the nationality of or permanent residence in the country where application is submitted
- 1.5 Applicant must NOT have prohibitive diseases (Leprosy, Tuberculosis, drug addiction, Elephantiasis, third phase of Syphilis) as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No. 14 B.E. 2535
- 1.6 Applicant must have a health insurance covering the length of stay in Thailand with no less than 100,000 USD or 3,000,000 THB for overall medical coverage. (must be specifically mentioned) Apllicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online through LUMA.
- 1.7 Applicant is prohibited from engaging in any gainful employment in Thailand.
2. REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
- Passport with validity of not less than 18 months
- passport-sized photo (3.5 x 4.5 cm) of the applicant taken within the past six months
- Confirmed ticket paid in full
- Financial evidence
- A copy of bank statement showing a deposit of the amount in local currency or in THB no less than 800,000 THB; OR
- An income certificate (an original copy) for the past 3 months with a monthly income no less than 65,000 THB; OR
- A copy of bank statement showing a deposit account together with an annual income totalling no less than 800,000 THB.
- A medical certificate (download form) issued from the country where the application is submitted, showing no prohibitive diseases as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No.14 (B.E. 2535) (certificate shall be valid for not more than 3 months and must be legalised by the Embassy)
- Statement / certificateof Health insurance confirming that applicant's insurance
- covering the length of stay in Thailand with no less than 100,000 USD or 3,000,000 THB for overall medical coverage. (must be specifically mentioned) Apllicant may consider buying a Thai health insurance online through LUMA.
- Foreign Insurance Certificate Form ( PDF) completed by insurance company
3. VISA FEE (Visa fee may be changed without prior notice.)
- 3,800 THB for multiple entries
4. Recommendations for foreigners with Non-Immigrant Visa "O-A" (Long Stay) while staying in Thailand
- 4.1 Upon arrival, holder of this type of visa will be permitted to stay in Thailand for 1 year from the date of first entry.
- 4.2 At the end of the 90-day stay, the foreigner must report to the immigration officer in his or her residence area and report again every 90 days during his or her stay in Thailand. The foreigner may report to the police station if there is no immigration office in his or her residence area.
- 4.3 Foreigner may report to the competent authority by post and should provide the following:
- A report form ( Tor Mor 47)
- A copy of passport pages showing the foreigner's photo, personal details, and the latest arrival visa stamp
- A copy of the previous receipt of acknowledgement
- A self-addressed envelope with postage affixed.
- Such documents must be sent to the Immigration Division 1, 120 Moo 3, Government Center B, Chaengwattana Soi 7, Laksi, Bangkok 10210 and must be submitted 7 days before the end of every 90-day period. A receipt of acknowledgement will be given and should be used for future correspondence.
- 4.4 Foreigner who wishes to extend his or her stay can contact the Office of the Immigration Bureau directly. A one-year extension of stay shall be granted at the discretion of the immigration officer.
