Thailand Pass Rejected

This is a new error message which is part of the new Thailand Pass approval process. It means your hotel has not approved your accommodation in time. We advise coordinating with your hotel when you reapply.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded low quality, or small resolution images.
You may receive this rejection message when you submitted multiple applications. This usually happens when one of your applications has been approved, and the others become rejected.
You may receive this rejection message when you dont meet the entry requirements under the section you have applied for. For example applying for the Phuket Sandbox, but only having 1 dose of the Moderna vaccine.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded the wrong image as your passport, or uploaded low quality image.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded accommodation documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, RT-PCR, or Transport. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.
You may receive this rejection message when you are missing documents, or an error happened during your upload/submission process.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded documents for your hotel, and health insurance which are of low quality.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded documents for your hotel, and health insurance which are of low quality, or missing required details.
You may receive this rejection message when your document for your 1st dose is missing your full name.
You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded insurance documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, Coverage, COVID-19, or International / Thailand travel. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded accommodation documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, RT-PCR, or Transport. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.
You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name.
You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name, vaccine type, date, or is of bad quality.
You may receive this rejection message when you picked the wrong Entry Program, and need to select Test & Go.
You may receive this rejection message when you have failed to upload a vaccine document for your 2nd dose.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded insurance documents which do not clearly state the policy coverage of 50,000 USD for COVID-19. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.
You may receive this rejection message when you have failed to upload a vaccine document for your 2nd dose.
You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine/hotel documents are missing your full name, vaccine type, date, RT-PCR, transport or is of bad quality.
You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name, vaccine type, date, or is of bad quality.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded accommodation documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, RT-PCR, or Transport. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.
You may receive this rejection message when you have failed to upload a vaccine document for your 2nd dose, it needs to state name, date, vaccine type, and be clear.
You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded documents which are not in English. The approval team can only read Thai, and English.
You may receive this rejection message for various reasons, as mentioned Please contact the Royal Thai Embassy / Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area of residence.
You may receive this rejection message if you hve not booked both of the required RT-PCR tests. You need to upload a receipt which states both appointments.
