Thailand Pass Rejected

Updated on January 1st, 2022

This page contains the most common rejection reasons our team has seen.

What does "The information is not registered" on the status page? This error can mean a few things at the moment due to system issues. Your informaiton you entered is incorrect. Make sure to check the passport number, as well as the access code.

The application may have been approved. Make sure to check your email.

The application has had an error during initial submission. Resubmit again.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Your hotel does not confirm your booking on Thailand Pass within 72 hours. Please reconfirm your booking and reapply for Thailand Pass. This is a new error message which is part of the new Thailand Pass approval process. It means your hotel has not approved your accommodation in time. We advise coordinating with your hotel when you reapply.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload the accommodation documents clearly You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded low quality, or small resolution images.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Duplicate registration You may receive this rejection message when you submitted multiple applications. This usually happens when one of your applications has been approved, and the others become rejected.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Your information did not pass the criteria for entering Thailand with your selection type You may receive this rejection message when you dont meet the entry requirements under the section you have applied for. For example applying for the Phuket Sandbox, but only having 1 dose of the Moderna vaccine.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload your passport. You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded the wrong image as your passport, or uploaded low quality image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please re-upload your documents accommodation and specify the details clearly. You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded accommodation documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, RT-PCR, or Transport. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please re-upload your documents You may receive this rejection message when you are missing documents, or an error happened during your upload/submission process.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to please submit better picture of document (Hotel booking and health insurance You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded documents for your hotel, and health insurance which are of low quality.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload all document accommodation again You may receive this rejection message when you are missing documents, or an error happened during your upload/submission process.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Your accommodation documents are unclear. please resubmit You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded documents for your hotel, and health insurance which are of low quality, or missing required details.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload the certificate of your 1st dose of vaccination "show name" You may receive this rejection message when your document for your 1st dose is missing your full name.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to No applicant name on vaccine certificate. You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please re-upload your documents about health insurance specify the details clearly You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded insurance documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, Coverage, COVID-19, or International / Thailand travel. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload paid hotel reservation confirmation that includes RT-PCR test You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded accommodation documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, RT-PCR, or Transport. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to please submit vaccine cert with name You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please re-upload your vaccination You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name, vaccine type, date, or is of bad quality.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please re-submit and select Exemption Quarantine type You may receive this rejection message when you picked the wrong Entry Program, and need to select Test & Go.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload the certificate of your 2nd dose of vaccination You may receive this rejection message when you have failed to upload a vaccine document for your 2nd dose.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Your information did not pass the criteria for entering Thailand with your selection type You may receive this rejection message when you dont meet the entry requirements under the section you have applied for. For example applying for the Phuket Sandbox, but only having 1 dose of the Moderna vaccine.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to You have to present 50,000 USD for health insurance of COVID-19 coverage. You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded insurance documents which do not clearly state the policy coverage of 50,000 USD for COVID-19. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please addition information health insurance cover medical costs covid 19 at least 50,000 USD. You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded insurance documents which do not clearly state the policy coverage of 50,000 USD for COVID-19. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please re-upload your vaccination 2nd dose You may receive this rejection message when you have failed to upload a vaccine document for your 2nd dose.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload the vaccine and accommodation information clearly You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine/hotel documents are missing your full name, vaccine type, date, RT-PCR, transport or is of bad quality.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload the certificate of your of vaccination You may receive this rejection message when your document for your vaccine documents are missing your full name, vaccine type, date, or is of bad quality.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload your accommodation information clearly You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded accommodation documents which do not clearly state Name, Date, RT-PCR, or Transport. It can help if you highlight/underline these things if they are in the image.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload the information of the 2nd vaccination clearly You may receive this rejection message when you have failed to upload a vaccine document for your 2nd dose, it needs to state name, date, vaccine type, and be clear.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please upload vaccination documents in English. You may receive this rejection message when you have uploaded documents which are not in English. The approval team can only read Thai, and English.



Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Please contact the Royal Thai Embassy / Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area of residence You may receive this rejection message for various reasons, as mentioned Please contact the Royal Thai Embassy / Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area of residence.



