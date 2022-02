THAILAND PASS ABGELEHNT

This error can mean a few things at the moment due to system issues.

Thailand Pass system has rejected your registration due to Your hotel does not confirm your booking on Thailand Pass within 72 hours. Please reconfirm your booking and reapply for Thailand Pass.

This is a new error message which is part of the new Thailand Pass approval process. It means your hotel has not approved your accommodation in time. We advise coordinating with your hotel when you reapply.



